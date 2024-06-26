David Warner Retires: A Feared Batsman; Yuvraj Singh Pens Heartfelt Note For Former Aussie Opener

One of the greatest batters of all time, David Warner's international career ended on a bitter note after Australia failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals, exiting in the Super 8 stage. Although Warner is yet to announce his official retirement, the southpaw had previously confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last outing in the international arena. Former India cricketer and Warner’s ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Yuvraj Singh has now reacted to the legendary batter’s retirement.

No one likes a quiet goodbye, but that’s the game of life mate. Well done on an incredible career @davidwarner31 !



From smashing boundaries on the park to nailing Bollywood moves and dialogues, you’ve done it all in true #Warner style.



A feared batsman, a lively teammate and… pic.twitter.com/kPfTvcvXl6 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 26, 2024

Australia picked the experienced David Warner and partnered him with Travis Head at the top for the T20 World Cup. Warner did not disappoint as the veteran batter hit 178 runs from 7 matches, including two fifties for Australia. Notably, David Warner announced his ODI retirement after the World Cup last year and played a his last Test during the home summer against Pakistan. Warner, however, has left the doors open for a comeback in next year's Champions Trophy, saying he would be available if Australia needed him.Warner will continue to play franchise-based T20 cricket leagues across the globe, including the IPL.

Australia picked the experienced David Warner and partnered him with Travis Head at the top for the T20 World Cup. Warner did not disappoint as the veteran batter hit 178 runs from 7 matches, including two fifties for Australia. Notably, David Warner announced his ODI retirement after the World Cup last year and played a his last Test during the home summer against Pakistan. Warner, however, has left the doors open for a comeback in next year's Champions Trophy, saying he would be available if Australia needed him.Warner will continue to play franchise-based T20 cricket leagues across the globe, including the IPL.



