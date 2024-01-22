David Warner Sends Heartfelt Wishes to India After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Australian cricket star David Warner extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of India following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2022. Warner, a renowned cricketer, conveyed his congratulatory message with the resounding 'Jai Sri Ram' chant, sharing a picture of Lord Ram on his Instagram. The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing gratitude to Warner for his warm wishes.

In his Instagram post, Warner wrote, "Jai Sri Ram INDIA," capturing the spirit of the moment and resonating with Lord Ram devotees worldwide. South African bowler Keshav Maharaj, who follows the Hindu faith, also joined in by extending special wishes to the Indian community.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, a significant event for Lord Ram devotees, garnered immense enthusiasm globally. The inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya witnessed a massive turnout of devotees, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, adding to the fervour surrounding this historic moment.

India's sporting luminaries, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, badminton star Saina Nehwal, and women's cricket captain Mithali Raj, graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Sunday. Sachin Tendulkar, in an exclusive conversation with India Today, expressed that the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir would serve as inspiration for the entire nation.

David Warner holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket enthusiasts. Known for his entertaining batting style, Warner's popularity in India extends beyond the cricket field to his engaging social media presence. The Australian cricketer has actively shared posts and reels featuring Indian songs, showcasing his love for the country.

Warner's success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has further solidified his standing in India. Captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner led the team to victory in 2016 and remains among the tournament's leading run-scorers, accumulating 6397 runs in 176 IPL matches. Regarded as one of the most destructive openers, Warner has been a consistent presence in the IPL for 13 years, earning the admiration of Indian cricket fans.

Having retired from Test and ODI cricket for Australia, Warner continues to contribute his cricketing prowess in the IPL, currently playing for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPLT20 league.