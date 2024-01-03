David Warner's Illustrious Cricket Career: A Journey of Records and Milestones

Left-handed opener David Warner has decided to retire from the Test and One Day International (ODI) formats of cricket. The seasoned cricketer is playing his final Test today in front of his home fans in Sydney. Earlier, on January 1 (Monday), Warner announced his retirement from ODIs as well. However, if required, he will be available for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Test Career Highlights:

David Warner's Test career has been nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying his status as the most successful Australian opener. With 8,656 runs, he surpasses the legendary Matthew Hayden's tally, recently achieved during the Test against Pakistan on Boxing Day in Melbourne.

The left-hander's records include the most scores of over 50 (62), a testament to his consistency as an Aussie opener. Warner's 26 centuries rank second only to Hayden. Impressively, he boasts seven scores of 150+ in Tests, showcasing his dominance on the field.

Warner's prowess at home is evident in his record of 5,336 runs, the second-most after Sir Alastair Cook in England. Out of his 26 centuries, 20 have come in home conditions, underscoring his comfort on Australian soil. His home average of 58.6 stands among the best, with only Herbert Sutcliffe having a higher average among openers with 25+ innings at home.

The illustrious career includes a double century in his 100th Test against South Africa, making him the second batter to achieve this milestone. His unbeaten 244 against New Zealand in 2015 is the joint-second-most runs scored by a batter on the first day of a Test match.

In 2014, Warner achieved a rare feat by scoring three centuries in three consecutive innings, a milestone he repeated in 2015. He also shares the record for hitting centuries in both innings of a Test thrice, alongside legends like Gavaskar and Ponting.

ODI Career Highlights:

Warner's ODI career is equally illustrious, characterized by 22 centuries, the second-most for Australia after Ricky Ponting. His exceptional performance in 2016, where he scored 1,388 runs at an average of 63.1, including seven centuries, is a testament to his consistency.

The opener reached significant ODI milestones at a remarkable pace, becoming the fastest Australian to reach 4,000, 5,000, and 6,000 runs. Despite facing challenges in the red-ball format in India, Warner has been a prolific run-scorer in white-ball cricket. He stands among the three Australians to score 1,000+ runs in India in ODIs, alongside Ponting and Michael Bevan.

Consistency as an opener is highlighted by being dismissed for a duck only four times in 157 innings, joint-second-least for an opener who has played 150+ innings. Additionally, Warner boasts seven 150+ scores in ODIs, with only Rohit Sharma surpassing him with eight.

Respect!



A guard of honour for the retiring David Warner #AUSvPAKpic.twitter.com/e1vCaN07Jb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2024

Read Also | AUS vs PAK: David Warner Gets Guard of Honour From Pakistan Team in Farewell Test

World Cup Success:

Warner's World Cup performances solidify his status as a cricketing great. In 29 World Cup innings, he amassed 1,527 runs, the second-most by an Australian and third-most by an opener overall. His six World Cup centuries are joint-second-most after Rohit Sharma.

Legacy and Impact:

David Warner's retirement marks the conclusion of an era, leaving an indelible mark on Australian cricket. His aggressive style, consistency, and adaptability across formats have made him a stalwart in the cricketing world.

Beyond statistics, Warner has been an ambassador for the game, contributing to the Australian cricket legacy. As he bids farewell to Test and ODI cricket, cricket enthusiasts worldwide acknowledge the end of a remarkable chapter in Australian cricket. Warner's name will be remembered alongside the greats who have shaped the sport's narrative.