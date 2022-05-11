Delhi Capitals keep playoff hopes alive with convincing win over Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive as Rishabh Pant's men registered a big win over Rajasthan Royals. By virtue of this win Capitals stay alive in the competition. Mitchell Marsh was the star of the show smoking Royals bowlers all across the ground and he was well supported by David Warner who remained unbeaten. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin turned out to be the unlikely star of the Rajasthan Royals' batting effort as he scored a 38-ball 50 after being sent in at No.3.

He put up 53-run stand for the fourth wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 48 off 30 balls. However, Delhi Capitals managed to pull things back in the last five overs, giving away just 44 runs and taking three wickets to restrict RR to 160/6. Delhi keep themselves in touching distance of the top four and the win will give them a big boost for the remaining games.