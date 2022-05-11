Delhi Capitals opt to bowl in do or die encounter against Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals. After making 2 changes in their last game CSK, DC tasted their biggest defeat of the season (in runs), thanks to a horrible batting collapse. Shimron Hetmyer, who returned home for the birth of his first child, is replaced by Rassie van der dussen.

The Delhi Capitals have played 11 games so far in the tournament, and such has been their inconsistency that they are yet to win back-to-back games. The quandary with that is that while it may have been okay at the beginning of the tournament, now with just 14 games left in the league stage, DC need to win their remaining three games to qualify without depending on other results.

