Delhi Capitals player accused of misbehaving with woman at private party

In a shocking incident, a Delhi Capitals player has been accused of misbehaving with a woman at a private party. Now as per reports, the franchise has put in new restrictions, with guests needing permission to enter player rooms. Furthermore, no guests are to be entertained beyond 10 PM. As per Indian Express, Delhi Capitals have issued a code of conduct to all franchise players and staff following their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The rules are set to maintain the franchise image following an incident where a DC player misbehaved with a woman at a party.. Permission from the IPL team integrity officer needs to be obtained alongside photo identification for room entry. Otherwise, the players are free to entertain their guests it should be in the team hotel’s restaurant or coffee shop.

Delhi Capitals however have allowed wives and girlfriends to travel with the contingent. However, the expenses of the same have to be born by the players. They also have to give prior intimation when their family joins the contingent. The players also have to inform when they leave the team hotel to meet somebody. The Delhi team has been inconsistent in their performance so far. The team has lost 5 out of the 7 games winning just two, Delhi is also without their star player Rishabh Pant who is recovering from a major car crash. The team suffered yet another blow, as Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out due to injury. Delhi Capitals last week announced that Priyam Garg, a former captain of the Indian under-19 team, has been named as a replacement for pacer. Nagarkoti was selected in the KKR squad for the 2018 IPL season. Unfortunately, a back injury kept him out of action for over a year, with the majority of his time spent in rehabilitation. He joined the Delhi Capitals camp in the 2022 season after being acquired for Rs 1.10 crore by the franchise. However, the 23-year-old only played one game last year. Garg was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore after leading India to the under-19 World Cup finals three years ago. He scored 251 runs in his debut IPL season, including a half-century.

