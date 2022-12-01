Delhi Capitals to bid for Cameron Green at IPL mini auction?

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has hinted about possibly bidding for Cameron Green at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi. Ponting made the remarks on Day 1 of the Perth Test between Australia and the West Indies on Wednesday (November 30). The DC coach told Australia head coach Andrew McDonald that he wanted to quickly shift the conversation to the upcoming IPL auction and ask him if he knew about Green's availability at the league next summer.

I am really interested to have an IPL conversation with you about Cam Green because I have freed up a fair bit of money at the Delhi Capitals this year," Ponting told McDonald. Green is likely to be one of the auction's most sought-after players. Earlier this year, he stole the show during Australia's T20I tour of India, scoring two fifties in three games, including a brilliant half-century off 19 balls.Notably, Delhi Capitals let go of four players and traded in one ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise traded Shardul Thakur in exchange for Aman Khan from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Among the other released players, two served as backup keepers to Pant - KS Bharat and Tim Seifert. With a remaining purse of Rs. 19.45 crore.