Delhi - Punjab match on as per schedule after second player tests positive

The COVID count in the Delhi Capitals contingent has risen to six with Tim Seifert testing positive on Wednesday (April 20) However, the match will go as per schedule, as Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first. The game had earlier been moved out from Pune and shifted to Mumbai with the reasoning being - "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

With just a day's gap in Delhi's next fixture - against Rajasthan - that fixture too has been moved from Pune to Mumbai - to now be played at the Wankhede stadium. There were questions looming over the match been played as per the schedule, and the tournament organisers have decided to go ahead as most of the other DC players are fit and available for selection in tonight's clash. "The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. For Delhi Sarfaraz Khan has replaced Mitchell Marsh who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised. The Delhi Capitals are placed 8th in the points table, whereas the Punjab Kings are positioned just above them on the 7th spot. A win for Punjab might take them into the top four due to their positive net run rate, and if the Capitals manage to win tonight, they'll jump to the sixth place.