Delhi win toss opt to field first, against Rajastan Royals

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Defending 218 against KKR in their last game, the Royals nearly made a mess of it. A splendid 17th over from Chahal, however, turned the tables and helped Rajasthan leap to the third spot.

Despite losing Mitchell Marsh - due to Covid - in the last game, the Capitals put up their best performance of the season, claiming a thumping 9-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Shimron Hetmyer, who is circumspect against spin, is likely to face a stiff challenge against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.