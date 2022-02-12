Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for 7.75 crores

RCB paid just Rs 20 lakh to buy Devdutt Padikkal in the 2019 auction and it proved to be a steal as the opener went on to score 473 runs in his debut season in 2020, winning the Emerging Player of the Year award. In his second season, he amassed 411 runs including a 51-ball century.Blessed with sound technique and temperament to play according to match situation, Padikkal also boasts an array of shots that helps in scoring quick runs. He was quite successful in giving strong starts to RCB in the last two seasons

