Did You Know? Dinesh Karthik wanted to commit suicide, after wife’s affair with fellow player

Dinesh Karthik has been in stellar form in the 15th edition of the IPL so far. Karthik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 210 runs in seven innings at 205.88. The Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper is currently at the peak of his career, with a India comeback on the cards. However, there was a time when the former KKR skipper was in the doldrums due to his personal life. For the unversed, Dinesh Karthik had faced brutal betrayal from his first wife, Nikita Vanjara and friend, Murali Vijay. The situation was so worse that Dinesh had contemplated suicide.

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara were childhood friends as their fathers knew each other and were good friends. Growing up together, Dinesh and Nikita had got fond of each other and their families had decided to turn their friendship into a relationship. Dinesh and Nikita too were eager to get married. In 2007, when Dinesh Karthik was 21 years old, he had tied the knot with Nikita Vanjara, starting their happy married life. While Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara were childhood friends turned into life partners, after five years of marital bliss, their wedding had hit a roadblock. Nikita had lost interest in Dinesh Karthik as she had fallen in love with his friend and teammate, Murali Vijay. The wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik and cricketer, Murali Vijay were good friends before the formers’ wife’s affair with the latter had destroyed it all for them. In 2012, during the Indian Premier League season 5, Dinesh and Murali were teammates in the cricket team for Tamil Nadu. During the crucial Vijay Hazare trophy match against Karnataka, Dinesh had got to know about his wife, Nikita’s affair with Murali. Soon after knowing about Nikita’ affair with Murali, Dinesh Karthik had decided to part ways with her. Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara had a divorce in 2012 while she was pregnant with a boy.

After her divorce, Nikita had married her boyfriend, Murali Vijay. Since then, both Dinesh and Murali have kept their silence on the issue and have acted maturely, moving on in their lives. Since their wedding in 2012, Nikita Vijay and Murali Vijay are in a steady and happy married life. The star couple is blessed with three kids, two sons and a daughter. Nikita had welcomed their first baby, a boy named Nirav, in 2013. Later, they were blessed with a baby girl named Eva. It was in October 2017, when Murali and Nikita had welcomed a baby boy, Aarav into their lives. After divorce from his first wife, Nikita Vanjara, Dinesh Karthik had found love in India’s Squash queen, Dipika Pallikal, and had decided to give their relationship a try.

After getting divorced from Karthik, Nikita started living with Murali Vijay. Murali’s performance also saw a jump after being with Nikita. Murali went on to perform brilliantly for Chennai in the IPL. Continuous runs started coming from his bat. Murali was also selected for Team India. While on one hand the graph of Murali was going up, on the other hand Karthik’s performance started falling continuously. He was even dropped from the team. Due to poor form, the captaincy of Tamil Nadu team was also snatched from Karthik and it was given to Murali Vijay. Karthik kept going into depression. He was so upset with his life that he started thinking of committing suicide. Even in the IPL, even runs were not able to come out of his bat. However, the last ball against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final, Dinesh Karthik has got a fresh lease of life to resurrect his international career.