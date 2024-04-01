IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Equals Dinesh Karthik's Unwanted Record After Golden Duck in MI vs RR Clash

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact in his return to Wankhede Stadium, departing for a golden duck in the first over. Chasing Rajasthan Royals' total after losing the toss, Mumbai openers Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled against the left-arm pace duo of Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Boult, after setting up Sharma with a series of inswingers, dismissed the right-hander with a brilliant outswinger that Sharma edged to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. This dismissal tied Sharma with Dinesh Karthik for the unwanted record of most ducks (17) in IPL history.
Most Ducks in IPL History
|Player
|Number of Ducks
|Rohit Sharma
|17
|Dinesh Karthik
|17
|Glenn Maxwell
|15
|Piyush Chawla
|15
|Mandeep Singh
|15
Both Boult and Coulter-Nile continued to trouble the Mumbai batters, reducing them to 4-20 after four overs.