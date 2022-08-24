Did you Know? Virat Kohli's highest ODI score was against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli is a white ball legend who has earned accolades for his heroics with the bat. However did you know King Kohli announced his arrival in limited overs cricket during the Asia Cup against Pakistan in 2012.

Pakistan batting first on a friendly pitch put up a huge total of 329/6 in their 50 overs. But, India star batter Virat Kohli was up for the challenge as he smashed a fantastic 183 off 148 balls, a score that remains his best in ODIs to date.The right-handed batter's blistering knock was decorated with 22 fours and one six and it helped India win the game by 6 wickets and 13 balls remaining.