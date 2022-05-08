Dinesh Karthik last over flourish powers Bangalore to a mammoth score in Mumbai

Dinesh Karthik has once again displayed his finishing skills with some insane hitting in the last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the first-ball dismissal of Kohli, du Plessis and Patidar put on 105 for the 2nd wicket, cashing in on poor opening overs from Tyagi and Umran Malik.

The former went for 17 and the latter for 20. Williamson was forced to bring on Abhishek for a couple of overs as a result but that did not stop the duo. Maxwell came at 4 and even though he played a lot of dots, hit the boundaries to make up for it. du Plessis was the anchor and finished with 73. As expected DK provided the fireworks at the end. SRH are in a precarious position having suffered three losses in a row. RCB too had a similar dip in performances, before breaking the streak with a win against CSK in their last match. It's a big game for both teams who are both jostling to make the playoffs with not much separating them on the table.