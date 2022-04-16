Dinesh Karthik shines in Bangalore's convincing win over Delhi

Royal Challengers survived David Warner's brutal assault as the men in red defended a strong total of 190 after the Aussie opener smacked RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground. Mitch Marsh hit a roadblock and his 24-ball 14 took out a lot of the pace from the chase. Pant played attacking style during his short stay but failed to get support from the other end. Hazlewood hit the hard lengths and Harshal Patel disguised the slower balls well to ensure RCB get the crucial 2 points.

Faf used his fifth bowling option wisely and got the 4 crucial overs out of the way early without any damage to the scoreboard. However, it was Dinesh Karthik who setup Bangalore's fourth win, as he produced another whirlwind knock smoking Delhi Capitals bowlers in the first innings. The 36-year-old Bangalore recruit, who has played the role of finisher to perfection, slammed 66 in just 34 balls, while Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries. The pair powered Bangalore to 189 for five as RCB recovered well after being 5 down in the 15th over.