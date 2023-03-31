Dinesh Karthik to be a part of Ashes commentary team

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik has turned himself into a full-time commentator. Karthik made his commentary debut for Sky Sports in 2021 when Team India toured England for a five-match Test series. Now, the right-handed Indian batsman is on the commentary contingent for Sky Sports for the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia.

Making the 'huge' announcement on Twitter Karthik wrote, "One MASSIVE announcement before the IPL as a player starts... So proud to be amongst these legends. Surreal feeling. Just felt like sharing! Bas. That's all Thanks. Sky Sports for giving me this opportunity and honour." Karthik ended the post by using the #Ashes2023. The first Test of Australia vs England Ashes 2023 series begins on June 16, 2023, at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham. The series will end with the fifth Test to be played on July 27, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The hosts will be looking to regain the Ashes once again after 2015.