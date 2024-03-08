Dinesh Karthik to Retire from IPL After End of 2024 Season

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is set to bid farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the 2024 season, commencing on March 22. The Tamil Nadu opener commenced his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals, and went on to play for Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders, before his current tenure with RCB.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik's comeback goes in vain

The 17th season of IPL, which is set to begin on March 22 with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on RCB in Chennai, is likely to be Karthik's last. The 38-year-old is also likely to announce his retirement from international cricket soon.This 2024 edition will be his (Dinesh Karthik's last IPL. He will decide his international retirement after the IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.Karthik last represented India in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 but he has been an integral part of the RCB set-up for the last two seasons after being bought for 5.5 crore at the auctions that year.