Disney+ Hotstar allows free streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Asia Cup to mobile users

Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system,” said Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar.According to the official release, the decision to make Disney+ Hotstar free is aimed at “democratizing the game of cricket.” Through this, the company also plans at making both cricket and Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform, more accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible. Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system,” said Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar.