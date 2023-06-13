Disproportionate amount of red-ball cricket played in men's to women's game: Women's head coach Lewis

London [UK], June 13 : The England Women's head coach Jon Lewis has pointed out that women cricketers need to play more test matches as there is a "disproportionate amount of red-ball cricket played in the men's game to the women's game."

On Monday, England announced 15 players for the five-day encounter at Trent Bridge. They have also named a 13-player squad for England A against Australia in a three-day warm-up game in Leicester.

"Our most experienced Test cricketer, I think has played 10 Tests, looking back at my own experience as a young male cricketer, I played probably 10 four-day games within the first year of me playing. It's a disproportionate amount of red-ball cricket played in the men's game to the women's game," Lewis said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "

"Should we play some more? Yeah, I think we should in time. But we're three years into professionalism at a reasonable level, so I think given time, things will play out," he added.

The head coach also said that the multi-day cricket can help them in Ashes preparations.

"All coaches will probably tell you they'd like more time with their players and they would like more time on task. So long-term, I think some form of multi-day cricket for our preparation to win Ashes series and win Test matches would be really useful," Lewis further said.

England will subsequently kick off the Ashes with the one-off Test from 22 June. This will be followed by the T20I and ODI series respectively. This Test match will be England Women's first-ever five-day contest at home.

England Women's Ashes squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor