"Doesn't matter how long it takes": Pat Cummins on prospect of wearing down England's attack

London [UK], June 27 : Australia captain Pat Cummins said they will once again stick by their methods of winning a Test match and their number one goal is to go out and score runs as the pacer is ready to lead his team into the second Ashes Test at Lord's, which starts on Wednesday.

The second Ashes Test between England vs Australia will begin on Wednesday at the Lord's.

The Australians also aim to stretch the legs of England's bazball attack by keeping them in the field for as long as they can.

"Potentially, for sure," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying about the prospect of wearing down England's attack.

At Edgbaston, Cummins bowled a modest 32.2 overs over the course of the two innings, including a brilliant spell in the second innings when he concluded with 4-63 to help turn the tide of the match.

"I've played a lot of Tests back-to-back and you certainly feel much fresher when in the first Test match, you've had a big gap in between both innings or you only bowled 30 as opposed to 40, 50. Our number one goal when we go out there is to score runs and it doesn't matter how long it takes," he added.

However, if England's hurried batter continue to fall so frequently, Cummins will play all five Test matches. Australia is considering replacing Scott Boland with Mitchell Starc.

Australia's primarily defensive fields were heavily criticised on the first day, but Cummins said he would still be content to play the long game even if it sometimes allowed England to make the runs.

"Probably not as worried about how many runs per over [if] you feel like you're going to take a wicket," Cummins was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"You feel like you're going to average around about similar to what you normally do, it's always just going to happen a little bit faster [against Bazball]. So I think you'd look at conditions, who do you think is going to create the most opportunities. Obviously, everyone's not hoping to go for six runs an over, but if it does happen, it's not the end of the world," he added.

