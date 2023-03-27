Don't think they will qualify for playoffs': Aakash Chopra predicts dismal season for Delhi

Ahead of IPL 2023, focus will be on Delhi Capitals , who will be without regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained from a freak car accident. DC missed out on the playoffs in IPL 2023, finishing in fifth spot with 14 points from 14 matches, packed with seven wins and seven defeats. The franchise made some smart additions during the IPL 2023 Auction, breaking the bank for bowler Mukesh Kumar, who they purchased for ₹5.50 crores. Meanwhile, DC also splurged big on Rilee Rossouw ( ₹4.60 crores), Manish Pandey ( ₹2.40 crores) and Phil Salt ( ₹2 crores). Meanwhile, they also added Ishant Sharma for ₹50 lakhs. Also due to Pant's absence, David Warner has been appointed as captain for IPL 2023.

Ahead of IPL 2023, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took the tough task to choose DC's playing XI, but he was left utterly confused. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, “What could be Delhi's XI? You can get David Warner to open alongside Prithvi Shaw. You can keep Mitchell Marsh at No. 3 because you will not send either David Warner or Prithvi Shaw at No. 3.” It was while choosing the middle order, Chopra got confused as he was unsure about their wicketkeeper option, due to the absence of Pant. "Then you will have to have Manish Pandey at No. 4. Remember that there is no keeper thus far. Then Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell at No. 5. At No. 6, Sarfaraz Khan or any other keeper. We don't even know who is going to keep. I am thinking Sarfaraz Khan but I don't know", he said.

Unimpressed by the players in DC's playing XI, Chopra also made a brutal prediction for the franchise, stating that they would not qualify for the playoffs. "Only three teams (from the original franchises) have not lifted the trophy so far - Punjab, Delhi and RCB. Delhi have also come close, all teams come close sometime or the other, but I don't think they will come close this time", he said. DC open their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Supergiants on April 1.