Don't want to increase cholesterol anymore Dravid hilariously reveals what Kohli ordered in viral video from 2nd Test

Team India registered a comprehensive victory over Australia in the second Test of the series in Delhi, beating the side by six wickets on Sunday. The hosts took nine Australian wickets inside the first session of the day, as Australia were bowled out on 113. India, then, chased down the target with six wickets to spare.

Day 2 of the Test, India posted 262 in the first innings after Axar Patel scored an important 74, while Virat Kohli also made a key contribution with a 44-run innings. Kohli was dismissed on 44, a video of the former India batter went viral late in the evening when he received a special food delivery. Kohli was engaged in a serious discussion with coach Rahul Dravid when the official brought food; upon seeing the delivery, Kohli clapped his hands and asked the official to keep the food inside, before continuing on his discussion with Dravid.

Following India's victory in the second Test, Rahul Dravid took part in an interview on Star Sports where he touched on various topics surrounding the side's stunning win. As the interview drew to a close, anchor Mayanti Langer asked Dravid about the moment with Kohli on Day 2.She asked the Indian head coach if the recipe was indeed ‘Chhole Bhatoore’ - an Indian dish. While Dravid let out a laugh, he replied, "It was not chhole bhatoore, it was chhole kulche. He was tempting me with it. I said, ‘I’m 50 years old! I can't handle that'. In an interview with Gaurav Kapur in 2016, Kohli had revealed that Chhole Bhature was his favourite dish.