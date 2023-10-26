Dubai likely host IPL 2024 auction in December

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering hosting the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, reports have suggested. In addition to this, the BCCI has narrowed down the dates to a window between December 15 and 19.This will be preceded by the auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), expected to take place on December 9. While the location of the WPL auction has not been determined, it is expected to be in India.

Although no formal notification has been made to the franchises, word is that the IPL auction will be held in Dubai, with the most likely dates being December 18 or 19, despite the fact that those are weekdays. The BCCI considered staging last year’s auction in Istanbul but ultimately chose Kochi. Given last year’s history, the Dubai idea may be preliminary, but all IPL franchises have been notified of the Gulf city’s interest in hosting the auction. Although the trade window is still open, there haven’t been any reports of player exchanges between IPL teams as of yet. It’s unclear if big deals will happen because this is the last of the three-year window, although some highly compensated players who didn’t contribute much in the previous IPL season might be let go. Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to communicate the venue and dates for the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction to the owners. It is being suggested that the league could be scheduled for February next year.

