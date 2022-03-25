Dwayne Bravo lauds MS Dhoni: Your legacy as CSK captain will live forever

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo thanked former captain MS Dhoni, saying the skipper's legacy will live on forever. The legendary T20 cricketer also wished Ravindra Jadeja the best to carry forward the legacy of Dhoni and help CSK continue their successful run. "Thank You for everything @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever!! #Brother," Bravo wrote. "Chennai Super Kings couldn’t ask for a better person to take over @ravindra.jadeja congratulations! it’s your time Sir.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore's newly-appointed captain Du Plessis, said he was fortunate to have played under some influential leaders in the past and that he would look to create his own style of captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.Speaking to the IPL on Friday, Faf du Plessis said he had the golden opportunity to work under MS Dhoni and observe from close quarters how he successfully led Chennai Super Kings over the years.Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain on Wednesday, handing over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja, who will lead the title defence of the 4-time champions in IPL 2022, starting March 26 in Mumbai.

