ECB official suspended over alleged racial slur directed at England legend Devon Malcolm: Report

London, July 3 The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly suspended an official for his alleged racial slur directed at former England pace bowler Devon Malcolm.

Already facing the heat in the wake of Pakistani-origin cricketer Azeem Rafiq's allegations against Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the offensive comments against Malcolm the 59-year-old who played 40 Tests and taking 128 wickets could further embarrass ECB.

A report in mirror.com.uk quoting the Times, said "Malcolm has reportedly been the victim of racism amid his attempts to become a first-class umpire."

The report said the official had been working with the ECB for several years and had made the comment "earlier this summer". He reportedly said that he was unable to see Malcolm "until he smiles". An investigation has been initiated into the case.

Malcolm is famous for his exploits in the 1994 Test against South Africa at The Oval, where he took nine wickets for 57 runs. He also played 10 One-day Internationals, snaring 16 wickets after migrating to Sheffield from Jamaica in 1979.

The report added that Malcolm and former England pace bowler Dean Headley were among five people added to the ECB's match referees panel as part of a bid to "improve diversity across the sport".

