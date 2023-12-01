Election Commission to decide IPL 2024 schedule; here's how

Preparations for the Indian Premier League 2024 are gaining momentum. The deadline for releasing the IPL retain list has passed, and now there is much anticipation surrounding the auction scheduled for December 19. However, amidst these developments, many are questioning whether IPL 2024 will take place in India. With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024, there is a likelihood that IPL 2024 might be held outside India. However, as per the latest updates, the dates for IPL 2024 will be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The dates, locations, and schedules for the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) are based on the forthcoming announcements from the ECI. According to a report by PTI, the IPL Governing Council is eagerly awaiting a crucial announcement from the Election Commission of India regarding the election dates. The decision on whether the IPL will be conducted entirely in India or elsewhere depends on the EC's announcement.

Notably, the IPL has been hosted outside India before. In 2009, the IPL was moved outside India due to general elections, and the second edition of the league took place in South Africa. In 2014, the initial phase of the IPL occurred in the UAE, followed by matches in India. However, despite general elections in 2019, the IPL was held in India. A similar scenario is anticipated for 2024, with the IPL organizers currently in a waiting mode for the commission's announcement.

IPL 2024 faces additional challenges as the Test series against England is scheduled before the IPL. Consequently, the league might be played from March 24 to May 26. After IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup is set to take place in the West Indies and the United States from June 3 to 30.