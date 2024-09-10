ENG vs AUS: England Announce Playing XI for First T20I Against Australia, Phil Salt to Captain

The England National Cricket Team has announced its playing XI for the first T20I against Australia. The match, part of a three-game series, is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 September, at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton.

England's XI for the 1st T20i Vs Australia:



Salt, Jacks, Jordan Cox, Livingstone, Bethell, Curran, Jamie Overton, Archer, Adil, Mahmood and Topley. pic.twitter.com/CYAWJZg6LS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2024

Phil Salt will captain the side in place of Jos Buttler and will open the innings alongside Will Jacks. At No. 3, young talent Jordan Cox will make his debut, with Liam Livingstone positioned at No. 4, expected to contribute significantly with both bat and ball.

Jacob Bethell will also make his debut in the T20I format. The 20-year-old has impressed in domestic cricket and the Hundred, earning his first international cap.

The all-rounder duo of Sam Curran and Jamie Overton will add depth to the team, with Overton also debuting in T20Is. Adil Rashid will lead the spin department, supported by Livingstone and Bethell.

The pace attack for the match will feature Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, and Reece Topley.

