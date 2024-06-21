ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Quinton De Kock, David Miller Guide South Africa to 163/6 Against England

Strong innings from Quinton de Kock and David Miller helped South Africa post 163/6 in their Super 8 clash against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Led by skipper Jos Buttler's sensational fielding efforts, England have restricted South Africa to 163/6 in St Lucia 🙌#T20WorldCup | #ENGvSA | 📝: https://t.co/lN9ItA7ichpic.twitter.com/Vfq2vUVmYh — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2024

England won the toss and elected to bowl. South Africa’s openers, Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock, made a cautious start but accelerated to bring up the team’s fifty in just five overs. The Proteas were 63/0 at the end of the powerplay, with both openers unbeaten.

De Kock reached his half-century in the seventh over, hitting three fours and five sixes. South Africa lost their first wicket in the 10th over when Hendricks was dismissed for 19 off 25 balls. Heinrich Klaasen joined De Kock at the crease, and the Proteas were 87/1 after 10 overs, with De Kock on 64 and Klaasen on 1.

Jofra Archer struck in the 12th over, dismissing De Kock for 65 off 38 balls, which included four boundaries and four sixes. Miller then came to the crease and stabilized the innings. Klaasen was run out for 8 in the 14th over, and skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed for 1 in the 15th over.

Archer returned to take two wickets in the final over, dismissing Miller and Marco Jansen on consecutive deliveries. Miller scored 43 off 28 balls, with four fours and two sixes. Archer was the standout bowler for England, finishing with figures of 3/40 in his four overs. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid each took one wicket.

South Africa set a target of 164 for England to chase in their second Super 8 fixture of the tournament.

Brief Scores: South Africa 163/6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 65, David Miller 43, Jofra Archer 3/40) vs England.