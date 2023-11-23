England allrounder Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2024 to 'manage workload and fitness'

England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the IPL 2024 to prioritize managing his workload and ensuring fitness. The 32-year-old, who joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023, recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023 after coming out of retirement.

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024," CSK said in a statement.

Stokes, acquired by CSK for ₹16.25 crore in the last mini-auction, played only two games in 2023 due to a toe injury. Currently focusing on batting for England in the ODI World Cup, he is set to undergo knee surgery to regain fitness for the upcoming Test series against India starting January 24. England will play five Tests in India with the final match scheduled to be held from March 7 to 11. Next year's IPL is likely to be held from last week of March till end of May.

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, and teams must submit their lists of retained and released players by November 26. If Stokes is released, CSK would have ₹16.25 crores freed up for the auction, potentially targeting players like spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra or pace-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan.