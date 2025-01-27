England Announce Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

England have announced an unchanged playing XI for the third T20I of the five-match series against India. ECB announced their decision to stick with the same team on X, stating, "We have named an unchanged team for our third T20I v India as we look to pull one back in the series."

The game will get underway at 13:30 GMT (19:00 local) in Rajkot tomorrow ⏰ pic.twitter.com/5LQJPO3s5B — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2025

The visitors made two changes in the previous match but suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat in a last-over thriller. Jamie Smith, the wicketkeeper-batter, made his T20I debut in the previous match. He was brought into the playing XI at the last moment to replace Jacob Bethell, who was unwell. Brydon Carse, brought in as a replacement for Gus Atkinson, delivered an impressive all-round performance.

England, currently trailing 0-2, are in a must-win situation to stay alive in the series. The third match gives them a chance to turn things around while India can secure the series victory with two matches remaining. The game is set to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday, January 28.

England’s Playing XI for 3rd T20I: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood