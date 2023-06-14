England name playing XI for first Ashes Test against Australia

London [UK], June 14 : England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the first Men's Ashes Test against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Friday.

The Ashes series between Australia and England will start on Friday at Edgbaston. The five-match Ashes series begins in Birmingham on Friday with Lord's, Leeds, Manchester and The Oval hosting the remaining matches.

The hosts have jumped the gun by naming their playing XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston two days early.

The major news is that the pace assault is made up of Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson, with Mark Wood's pace being left out on this occasion.

Moeen Ali returns as a spinning all-rounder, Jonny Bairstow as wicket-keeper batter and England's top six remain intact from their previous batting order.

England captain Ben Stokes had mentioned that he wanted to be able to attack at a high speed whenever feasible during the Ashes.

With Jofra Archer and Ollie Stone left out due to injury, and just Mark Wood available as an out-and-out pace-merchant, England has instead gone with their three leading pace-bowling wicket takers from the last ICC World Test Championship Cycle.

Josh Tongue, who took a five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland last time out, drops out of the XI, as does Matthew Potts.

Anderson, Robinson, and Broad grabbed a combined 147 wickets for England during that cycle, with Broad earning the nod first up due to his outstanding record at home against Australia, where he has taken 84 wickets in 20 Tests at an average of 26.19. The attack will be rotated throughout the remainder of the five-test series.

More good news for England's bowling prospects came on Wednesday morning, when Ben Stokes bowled a fast stint in the nets, allaying some concerns about his fitness ahead of the first day on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow was always expected to keep wicket having been picked ahead of Ben Foakes for the squad.

England XI for first Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

