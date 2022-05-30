England pacer Ollie Robinson tests positive for Covid-19

London, May 30 England's Ollie Robinson has tested positive for the Covid-19 on the day the pacer was due to turn out for a County Select XI to prove his fitness against New Zealand at Chelmsford on Monday.

The 28-year-old Robinson was plagued by back problems during England's winter tours of Australia and the West Indies.

Robinson was ruled out of the tour match after reporting stiffness in his back during the warm-ups on Thursday. "Ollie felt a bit of stiffness in his back while he was warming up this morning before the game," Richard Dawson, the ECB's elite performance pathway coach was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We had a chat and felt as a precaution that it was sensible for him to sit out this match. We'll assess him and move forward from there."

The ECB announced on Monday that he had then tested positive for Covid-19 later in the day. While there is no longer a government-mandated isolation period in the UK, the ECB has told players that they must withdraw from games if they test positive and Robinson has been put in isolation.

"With respect to the lower back symptoms which prevented him from playing in the four-day tour match for the FCC Select XI against the New Zealand tourists at Chelmsford last week, he will be assessed after his isolation period later this week," an ECB statement said.

"Further information will be confirmed in due course."

Robinson's fitness issues meant he is left out of England's squad for the first two Tests against New Zealand, with the series opener taking place at Lord's this week.

