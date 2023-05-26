England reveals special jerseys for Ashes series against Australia

London [UK], May 26 : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday unveiled England's special jerseys, which they will wear during their highly-anticipated Ashes series against Australia, which will start from June 16 onwards.

ECB took to their official Twitter handle to reveal the special jerseys.

"Rising for the Ashes. The special edition Ashes Test shirt is available now. #ENGvAUS," tweeted ECB.

https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1662035849012482055

Ashes will start from June 16 onwards and will feature five Tests.

Australia had won the 2021-22 edition of series at home by 4-0. England, which is energized by new skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' style of cricket, will be aiming to regain the Ashes urn at their home.

A total of 72 Ashes series have been played since 1882, with England winning 32, Australia winning 34 and six ending in a draw.

England are yet to announce their Ashes squad. They will start their home Test summer against Ireland from June 1 onwards at The Lord's.

England squad against Ireland: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

World Test Championship Final and Men's Ashes squad (first two Tests): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

