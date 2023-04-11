England star Liam Livingstone arrives in India for IPL after injury layoff

England all rounder Liam Livingstone, has joined the PBKS camp for IPL 2023. Liam, who has been out of action due to a knee injury since December of last year, stated in a video shared by Lancashire Cricket on their Twitter account that he is very likely to catch a flight to India and receive the ECB’s approval within the next 48 hours, as the injections he received last week ‘worked their magic.’

The star batter is a sure addition to the PBKS Playing XI the instant he becomes available for selection because of his ability to single-handedly change the tide of the innings in his team’s favour with his power-packed style. Additionally, Livingstone’s power game will be essential as the tournament progresses because to the injury sustained by fellow English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow, and Sikandar Raza, who has so far failed to impress. Livingstone last featured in a Test match against Pakistan in December. However, since then, the 29-year-old all-rounder has remained out of action from competitive cricket but is set to mark his return. PBKS have played three matches thus far with two wins and one loss, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. play defending champions Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13, and it remains to be seen if Livingstone takes the field in the clash.