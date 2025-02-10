England Suffer BIG Blow as Jacob Bethell Is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Injury

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a left hamstring injury sustained during the first ODI against India. He missed the second match in Cuttack, where England fell to defeat against the hosts on Sunday.

Captain Jos Buttler confirmed Bethell’s absence from the tournament, saying, “I’m pretty sure he’s been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest.”

With Bethell sidelined and Jamie Smith also nursing a calf injury, Somerset batter Tom Banton has been called up as Bethell’s replacement. Banton, who last played for England in 2022, is set to join the squad in India on Monday.

Bethell had a strong showing in the first ODI, scoring 51 runs while batting at No. 6. He became the youngest English player to score an ODI fifty in India. His left-arm spin also proved useful as he took 1 for 18. Head coach Brendon McCullum has identified him as a key player for England’s future across all formats.

The full extent of Bethell’s injury is yet to be confirmed, with an official update from the England camp awaited. Meanwhile, there was some positive news for the visitors as Smith took part in warm-ups on Sunday.

Banton, who has struggled for consistency at the international level, will now have an opportunity to revive his career. He heads into the England squad following an impressive ILT20 season.