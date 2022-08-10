England Test captain Stokes' documentary to release on August 26

London, Aug 10 A documentary on England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be releasing worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on August 26 on streaming platform Prime Video.

Titled "Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes", the documentary has been created with Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes (best known for World War I film 1917) who features on-screen to discuss the highs and lows of the cricket icon's record-breaking career across a series of interviews.

Produced by Whisper, the documentary tells the story of Stokes' journey, examining his 2019 World Cup triumph and heroics at the Headingley crease against Australia in the Ashes, as well as the lows which came at a huge personal cost, and saw him take time away from the game as well as heal from a left finger injury in July last year.

The documentary captures Stokes' most personal and challenging moments, including the final visit to see his terminally ill father and his struggles with mental health.

Stokes explores this journey on-screen with cricket fanatic Mendes, who also executive produces the film.

It also features intimate interviews with Stokes' late father Ged, his mother Deb, wife Clare and children Layton and Libby along with friends, family, former teammates and opponents including Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Neil Fairbrother and the late Shane Warne. The documentary is directed by Chris Grubb and Luke Mellows and executive produced by Sam Mendes, Mark Cole and Sunil Patel.

Cricket's forays into the world of sporting documentaries include The Test, based on the Australia men's cricket team after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, South Africa and also available on Prime Video.

The genre also includes Cricket Fever: Mumbai Ind, based on the time of five-time IPL champions during IPL 2018 season available on Netflix.

