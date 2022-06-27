England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: England win by 7 wkts, clean sweep series 3-0

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow played unbeaten knocks of 86 and 71 respectively as England chased down 296 with seven wickets in hand in the third Test against New Zealand in Headingley. As a result of this win, England won the series 3-0. Earlier, Day 5 of the ongoing third Test between England and New Zealand has finally resumed and New Zealand made a perfect start as Tim Southee removed Ollie Pope. The batter departed after scoring 82.

However, Jonny Bairstow changed the complexion of the game with his 30-ball 50. Earlier, brilliant half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Joe Root put England well on their way to a 3-0 series whitewash over the visiting New Zealanders. At stumps on Day 4, Pope was unbeaten on 81 and Root 55 not out with England needing 113 more runs to win the third and final Test at Headingley and complete a series sweep. Going into Day 5, New Zealand will be praying for a miracle with the English firmly in control. England will be firm favourites to wrap up a 3-0 series success over Test world champions New Zealand after chasing down stiff targets of 277 and 299 in five-wicket wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively.