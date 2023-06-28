England women's cricket team announces squad for T20I matches

London [UK], June 28 : England have named a 16-member side for the three-game T20I series against Australia as part of the women's Ashes series.

The Women's Ashes 2023 is a multi-format series comprising a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs, according to ICC. The Test carries four points, while each of the T20Is and ODIs carry two points each.

Australia won the one-off Test at Nottingham by 89 runs. The T20I series begins on Saturday.

After receiving her maiden call-up to the one-off Women's Ashes Test earlier this month, Danielle Gibson received a call-up to the T20I side also.

She was the top wicket-taker for Western Storm in this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup. She was also a travelling reserve with the England squad in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Other players who were part of the global event, including Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Winfield-Hill have made it to the squad.

The team also includes pacer Issy Wong, who missed out on England's T20 World Cup campaign.

England Women's coach Jon Lewis is looking forward to the T20I series and is excited to have a number of England A performers in his outfit.

"A number of those selected have performed exceptionally well for England A in their short format fixtures and it's great to have them back with us. Danielle Gibson is selected for the first time in our IT20 squad, she is in great form at regional level and has the potential to impact the game whenever she is called upon, Lewis said, according to ICC.

"Issy Wong returns to the T20 squad after her success in the Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians, it will be exciting to see how she has progressed and grown from those experiences. We look forward to playing these three matches and putting on a show for everyone to enjoy," the coach added.

England Women's Ashes T20I squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt.

