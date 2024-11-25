England's Adil Rashid Remains Unsold At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

England’s seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid went unsold at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, raising eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike. Known for his exceptional control and knack for picking up crucial wickets in white-ball cricket, Rashid’s exclusion from the franchise line-ups has sparked discussions about the dynamics of this year’s auction.

Rashid's base price seemed to have deterred franchises that are traditionally cautious about spending big on specialist spinners.

With IPL teams often prioritizing young talent or all-rounders in auctions, the 36-year-old spinner might have been overlooked due to his age and perceived fitness concerns. Rashid plays as a right-arm leg break bowler. He is England's highest wicket-taker among spin bowlers in both ODIs and T20Is, and England second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is overall behind Chris Jordan. Rashid made his ODI and T20I debuts in 2009, and played for the Test team between 2015 and 2019. He was part of the England teams that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup.