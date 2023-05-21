England's bowler Ollie Robinson suffers ankle injury ahead of upcoming busy schedule

London [UK], May 21 : England's injury concerns continue to mount with fast bowler Ollie Robinson facing a fitness battle ahead of next month's one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes series against Australia.

England will play a one-off test match against Ireland at the Lord's Cricket from June 1 to June 4 ground and the reputed Men's Ashes Series will start from June 16.

With star quick Jofra Archer already ruled out for the entire home summer with an elbow problem, veteran pacer James Anderson battling a minor groin injury and potential back-up Olly Stone nursing a hamstring issue, the timing on Robinson's ankle concern is far from ideal for Ben Stokes' side.

Robinson managed to take the field during the third day of Sussex's County Championship clash against Glamorgan at Hove, but the 29-year-old only managed to bowl eight overs and failed to take the field after lunch after being struck down with a sore ankle.

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace revealed after play that Robinson was battling a sore ankle and would be sent for scans on Monday.

"He's got a sore ankle and he'll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is," Farbrace said as per quoted by ICC.

"We knew it was sore yesterday, that's why we got one spell out of him this morning.

"He tried his hardest really, it was a long spell, he got stuck in. He knew it was going to be one and one only, and then once he was off that was it for the day.

"It was precautionary really, there was no point making it worse."

The absence of Robinson would be detrimental for England ahead of a busy upcoming Test schedule with the right-armer one of the form bowlers throughout the start of the County season having already collected 20 wickets from three matches at a miserly average of 13.65.

Farbrace said the decision to take Robinson from the field was more precautionary than anything and the veteran coach is hoping the issue is not too serious.

"We knew that he was sore, and it's walking more than anything," Farbrace said. "It's not actually the running part that makes it sore, it's walking.

"It's a joint decision between our medical team and the England medical team. We've got a good relationship, with the England players that Sussex have had here, and the medical department here are very closely linked.

"It's the right thing to do. We need to find out from everyone's point of view, but obviously from Ollie's point of view, he wants to know what's going on with the ankle and why it's so sore.

"I've not known of it before, but I'm sure the England medical team will know if they've treated a sore ankle with him before.

"If you're a fast bowler you're going to have niggles and injuries, and obviously from out point of view it's just about being cautious."

Glamorgan capitalised on the absence of Robinson with skipper Kiran Carlson (187*) and Australia Test star Marnus Labuschagne (138) cashing in to help the Welsh side reach 499/5 in their second innings at stumps and a lead of 141 runs overall with one day to play.

England squad for Ireland Test: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

