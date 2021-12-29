Entire credit for my success goes to my father: Shami

India pacer Mohammed Shami has said that the entire credit for his success goes to his late father, who had passed away in 2017.

Shami's remarks came as he took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Along the way, the pacer also completed 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

"The celebration after reaching the 200 wickets mark was for my father, he had passed away in 2017. The entire credit for my success goes to him, I had a very good upbringing. I just wanted to credit my father as he was there for me throughout," Shami told bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on BCCI.TV.

"I was just thinking about how good the effort has been, I felt it would be nice if I can get a five-wicket haul. I also reached the 200 wickets landmark in Test cricket, it is a nice and proud feeling. When I took 100 wickets in Tests, I thought I have achieved something, after 200, I am feeling very good and I just hope to keep on performing for the side. The more you enjoy your cricket, performances keep on coming," he added.

India might have lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test against South Africa in the driver's seat on Tuesday.

India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

