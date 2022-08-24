Epic India-Pakistan matches in Asia Cup

The 2022 Asia Cup will see India and Pakistan renew their historic rivalry as they face each other in their respective opening match of the tournament on Sunday (August 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the two teams in the same group, the arch-rivals could face each other thrice in the upcoming edition of the continental showpiece event.So far, India have played against Pakistan on 14 occasions in Asia Cup since 1984, winning eight and losing five, while one match was washed out.

1984 : India win by 54 runs

India won the first edition of the tournament by defeating Pakistan in a low-scoring final at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Batting first, India posted a sub-par total of 188/4 in 46 overs. Wicket-keeper Surinder Khanna top-scored with 56 while Sandeep Patil (43) and skipper Sunil Gavaskar (36) chipped in with handy contributions.Chasing the target, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and they couldn’t get a big partnership going right through the course of their innings. Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny were the stars of the show for India as they scalped three wickets each to bundle out Pakistan for 134.

1988 : India win by 4 wickets

India won their second consecutive Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan by registering a four-wicket win (26 balls to spare) over their rivals. Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to just 142, with India’s offbreak bowler Arshad Ayub wrecking their batting line-up by scalping five wickets. Kapil Dev and Maninder Singh picked two wickets each.During the chase, Navjot Singh Sidhu departed early for India but Mohinder Amarnath held the innings from one end to steady the ship. Apart from Amarnath and opener Kris Srikanth, no other Indian could score in double digits but in the end, it wasn’t needed as Jimmy got them home with his magnificent innings of 74*.

1995: Pakistan win by 97 runs

Pakistan recorded their first-ever win over India in Asia Cup at this edition of the tournament, when they outclassed their rivals by 97 runs in Sharjah. Pakistan posted a formidable total of 266/9 in their 50 overs, courtesy of fifties from Imzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram. Imzamam slammed 88 runs off 100 deliveries , which included seven boundaries. As for Akram, he need just 46 deliveries to reach the 50-run mark and his innings included four boundaries and two huge maximums.Chasing the target, India lost openers Sachin Tedulkar and Manoj Prabhakar for just 11 runs on the board and it all started going downhill from there. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sanjay Manjrekar provided some resistance after India were reduced to 37/4, by hitting respective fifties. But once these two fell, the Pakistani bowlers ran through the Indian lower-order as India were dismissed for 169.

2000: Pakistan win by 44 runs

Batting first, Pakistan posted a huge total of 295/7 in 50 overs, with Yusuf top-scoring with a well-made 112-ball 100. Opener Saeed Anwar and Moin Khan chipped in with handy contributions as Pakistan batsmen put Indian bowlers to the sword. Anil Kumble picked up three wickets for India while Ajit Agarkar and Amit Bhandari scalped two wickets each. During the chase, the Indian top-order suffered a collapse and they were reduced to 75/4 in 14 overs. Abdul Razzaq wreaked havoc as he accounted for the wickets of Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar. Ajay Jadeja issued a stunning fight back for India and took the attack to Pakistan bowlers. His 93-run innings included eight fours and four huge sixes. But Jadeja failed to find support on the other end and India succumbed to a heavy defeat.

2004 Pakistan win by 59 runs

In 2004, for the first time in their history, Pakistan touched the 300-run mark against India in Asia Cup and it was made possible by Shoaib Malik, who smashed 143 runs off just 127 deliveries at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Apart from Malik, no other Pakistani batsman came close to the 50-run mark in their innings. Malik’s breathtaking innings included 18 boundaries and one six.Chasing the target, India lost Virender Sehwag early but skipper Sourav Ganguly joined forces with other opener Sachin Tendulkar and they started to take the attack to Pakistan. Mohammad Sami castled Ganguly for 39 and from there on, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But Tendulkar continued to drive the innings from one end and crossed th 50-run mark as well. However, once he was dismissed by Malik for 78.

2008 : India win by 6 wickets

Shoaib Malik once again tore Indian bowlers apart, but this time in front of home support in Karachi. Skipper Malik opened the innings for Pakistan and he went back into the pavilion only after scoring a ton and getting retired hurt. The right-hander smashed 125 off 119 deliveries inclusive of 16 fours and one six. Younis Khan also contributed with a well-made half-century as Pakistan posted 299/4 in 50 overs.India got off to the worse possible start as opener Gautam Gambhir departed for just 12 runs on the board. But from their on, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina sent the fielders on a leather hunt, stitching together a 198-run partnership. Sehwag smashed 119 off 95 deliveries while Raina scored 84 off 69, before they were dismissed in quick succession. Yuvraj Singh (48) and MS Dhoni (26*) provided finishing touches to the chase as India reached home with six wickets to spare.

2010: India win by 3 wickets

Pakistan posted a fighting total of 267, courtesy of fifties from Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal. Praveen Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India as he ended with figures of 3/53 while Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh scalped two wickets each. Chasing the target, opener Gautam Gambhir held the innings from one end as his partners kept on changing on the other. Finally, he was joined at the crease by skipper Dhoni and the duo took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers. Both notched up their respective fifties, before getting dismissed in quick succession. What transpired next is something that one thinks about when these two teams are playing against each other - a face off. Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar exchanged few verbal volleys, which was ended by the Indian star hitting a huge six off Mohammed Amir to take India home with just one ball to spare.