Erik ten Hag will bring a positive energy, says Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

London, June 1 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire predicts that incoming manager Erik ten Hag will bring a positive energy into the Reds' camp this pre-season.

Maguire is currently away on international duty with England but spoke about the Dutchman's appointment while previewing the England's upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

Following matches against Hungary (home and away), Germany and Italy, Maguire will likely have some time to reflect on a busy season for himself at club and international level, before looking ahead to the start of a new era under ten Hag.

The defender believes that United's new boss will have a positive effect on the players when they return this summer, off the back of a difficult 2021/22.

"It's been a tough campaign, no hiding away from that," Maguire explained.

"It was a disappointing season individually and as a group. Football's my life. I care about the club so much. I care about winning matches and taking the club to where it should be, where the fans deserve it to be. I'm sure on the first day of pre-season, everybody will be buzzing around, doing their best to impress and coming back in shape. We have a big season ahead," he added.

"We know we are going to improve because last season was nowhere near good enough. The new manager will bring positive energy and the lads will go with that."

Erik was asked about our club captain during his first press conference as United's new manager last week.

The 52-year-old underlined Harry's capabilities and insisted that he is looking forward to working with him.

"I have to repeat that next season is a different season, but I think he did a great job," the Dutchman explained to reporters. He's a great player, he's achieved already a lot really also (with his) contribution to Manchester United. So I'm looking forward to working with him," he said.

