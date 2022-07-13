Everyone knows their job after playing so much of cricket: Shami

London, July 13 After winning the T20I series 2-1, India began their ODI series against England with an emphatic 10-wicket victory at The Oval. The chief architects of the win were the fast bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell of 6-19 taking the top honours, followed by 3-31 from Mohammed Shami and 1-26 from Prasidh Krishna as England were bowled out for just 110 in 25.2 overs.

During the match, Shami also became the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets, reaching the landmark in 80 matches, surpassing the previous fastest Indian record held by Ajit Agarkar in 97 ODIs.

Overall, Shami also became the third joint-fastest bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets, sharing the third place with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

"As soon as we started, the ball was stopping and seaming, it became important for us to pick our areas and keep line and length in control. We played our best performance (in first ODI); like, the way a series has to be started, it set an example.

"Thing to be kept in mind was if the area will be great on a pitch where it swings and seams, you bowl with great pace from both ends and makes life difficult for (batting teams) on a wicket like this. We kept things simple, got to fetch wickets quickly and result is there for all to see," said Shami in a video chat with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on bcci.tv.

Shami also revealed how being in sync has made the life of bowling attack easy in ODIs. "Everyone together has been playing so much of cricket, so they instantly understand their job and what needs to be done. After I bowled the first over, it was clear that there will be some seam and swing. He (Bumrah) bowled on same lengths and got good wickets. It makes life easy for bowlers, especially for the first change ones."

It was a comeback for Shami in ODIs after last turning out in the format against Australia at Sydney in 2020. Asked about the mindset in playing ODIs after so long, the pacer explained, "It was not a small break but of three years. Nothing was going on in my head regarding the (long) gap. I've become very comfortable with the team; we travel together and have been playing together for like a decade now. Everyone knows their job and after playing so much of cricket, if you come with a question mark in your mind, then I believe it's not good.

"It's extremely important to come with a clear mind as you already know what you need to do, where you need to pitch the ball, the variations in white-ball and everyone knows these basics. But you need to be courageous from heart and if you are that, then you can get set in any format at any given moment."

Shami signed off by saying that he would like for the bowling attack to carry the confidence from victory at The Oval to the rest of matches. "Personally speaking, reverting back to keep it simple theory will be the best. If the wicket behaves a little differently, then you need to think a bit more.

"If you take the confidence from here to rest of matches, then the chances are there for being more successful. But if the wicket is dry or slow, then the plans can change. But to carry confidence from here is very important."

