Fact Check: Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals captain

Rajasthan Royals are one of the most followed teams of the IPL and after their first ever trophy win in 2008 the Jaipur franchise has failed to win the silverware ever since. Over the years a number of big names have captained the side from Shane Warne to Rahul Dravid. Now ahead of the 15th season a fake tweet has gone viral which mentions India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal being named as the new skipper. It all started after the team's official social media handle started trolling their new sigining Yuzvendra Chahal.

10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle 🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/2gjr1GxdWK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Now, the RR handle tweeted a video that made fun of Chahal and his eating habits. Replying this tweet, the spinner had said that he will ‘hack’ into the account. It seems he did.Soon after RR’s official twitter handle was posting a series of tweets particularly focusing on one player. Yes, you guessed it right! “Meet RR new captain Yuzvendra Chahal,” said one tweet. The other posted Chahal playing a pull shot, promising that he will be sent out to open with Jos Buttler if the tweet hits 10,000 retweets. They then posted a video that said that Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth. In the end it was just a fake tweet meant to pull the former RCB spinner's leg. For the unversed, Sanju Samson will be leading the side in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Chahal earlier said that he used to follow the Rajasthan Royals in the first three seasons of the IPL due to the presence of the legendary Australian former spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this month.“In 2008, the team I followed was Rajasthan Royals because Shane Warne sir was in it. He was my idol. Till the time I didn't join IPL, the first three years, I followed Rajasthan Royals religiously and I watched every single match because of Warne sir,” he said in an interview that the franchise tweeted. "I felt that this team welcomes youngsters and it's good to see how they take chances on unknown players who later become superstars."

