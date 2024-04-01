Fan Breaches Security at Wankhede Stadium, Runs Onto Field to Hug Rohit Sharma During MI vs RR Match (Watch Video)

A security breach occurred during Mumbai Indians' first home game of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. A fan jumped the fence and ran onto the field, surprising former MI captain Rohit Sharma. The fan hugged Sharma and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

The incident occurred while Rohit Sharma was fielding at slip during Mumbai's defence of a meagre 125 against Rajasthan.

This incident marks the second pitch invasion in the IPL within days. Last week, a fan breached security to meet Virat Kohli during an RCB match against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck. RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Trent Boult, maintaining his impressive form, took the wickets of Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis without conceding runs, putting Mumbai in a precarious position at 14-3. Nandre Burger further compounded their troubles by dismissing Ishan Kishan early, leaving Mumbai struggling at 20-4.

Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32) offered some hope with a partnership, but both fell short. The lower order failed to contribute, and Mumbai could only manage 125-9 in their 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, who took three wickets for RR, explained his bowling strategy: "I tried to mix my pace. Knowing they are big hitters, I kept them guessing." He added, "I have self-belief in my skills and back attacking lengths."