Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli’s Net Session in Perth Ahead of BGT 2024–25 AUS vs IND Test Series (Watch Video)

Indian cricket fans showed their dedication as they climbed trees to get a glimpse of star batter Virat Kohli during a net session ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The Indian team is intensively preparing for the five-match Test series, set to begin on November 22 at Perth Stadium.

A video shared by Fox Cricket on X (formerly Twitter) captured the fans perched in trees, watching the practice session from above. Kohli was seen facing a fast spell from Jasprit Bumrah in a closed-door training session, with black sheets surrounding the area to block public view. Despite the efforts to shield the players, fans found a way to catch a glimpse of their idol in action.

Some fans went the extra mile to catch a glimpse of the King 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/pXDEtDhPeY — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 14, 2024

Kohli, who has faced a challenging run of form recently, scored just 93 runs in India’s 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in their last Test series. In 2024, the 36-year-old has only managed 250 runs from six matches at an average of 22.72, with one half-century to his name. Despite his recent struggles, Kohli’s past record in Australia remains stellar, with an impressive average of 54.08 and 1,352 runs from 13 Tests. He has scored six centuries and four half-centuries in the country, making him one of India’s most successful batsmen on Australian soil.

Kohli’s best series performance came during the 2014-15 tour, where he amassed 692 runs at an average of 86.50, including four centuries and one fifty. As India prepares for a crucial series with significant World Test Championship (WTC) implications, fans are hopeful that Kohli will find his form once again and lead the team to success.

The upcoming series holds major importance for both teams as they look to solidify their positions in the WTC final, with all eyes on Kohli’s return to his best in the Australian conditions.