Fans in Pakistan Distribute Sweets Celebrating Virat Kohli's Newborn Son (Watch)

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their son, Akaay, on February 15th. The couple joyfully shared the news on their Instagram, taking a break from Virat's participation in the India-England test series to spend time with their newborn. This is their second child, joining their three-year-old daughter, vamika.

Virat, who is currently in London, received warm wishes from fans globally. A video circulating on social media showed fans celebrating the arrival of Akaay by distributing sweets and expressing hopes that the newborn would follow in Virat Kohli's footsteps.They also predicted that Akaay will be the one who will break Virat's records.

Virat Kohli's fans in Pakistan distributed sweets on the occasion of Virat Kohli's new born baby boy.



In the official announcement, Virat wrote, "We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son on the 15th of February, introducing Wamika's younger brother to the world. We seek your blessings and good wishes during this special time in our lives. We kindly request that you respect our privacy. Thank you."

As for Virat Kohli's cricket schedule, there was uncertainty about his return to the Test series after missing the first two Tests against England. Although not part of the squad for the fourth Test, the possibility remains open for Virat's comeback in the fifth Test. Currently, Virat, Anushka, and their newborn are in London.