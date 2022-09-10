First South India centre of Gary Kirsten academy launched in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 10 Former India coach Gary Kirsten will soon be visiting India to conduct regular high-performance camps, spending up to 67 days in the country at the Gary Kirsten Cricket India (GKCL) academy, which was on Saturday launched in Chennai in collaboration with Sri Ram Universal School and HotFut Sports.

The GKCL academy will be held at the SPR City in Chennai. On the occasion, South India's first ever Padel Court was launched in addition to the announcement of a National Cricket Talent Hunt to be conducted by GKCI.

Kirsten will personally come down to India to conduct the GKCI International High-performance camps where he will spend up to 07 days with the GKCI students and athletes on the ground, guiding, training, and assessing both students and coaches, said a release here on Saturday.

Every City where GKCI operates is headed by a South African Coach. The coaching pedagogy and c'aches' education platform are world-renowned and are the unique feature of GKCI. GKCI follows a 1:10 Coach: Students ratio.

The cricket academy at TSUS will be the first GKCI in South India. The academy was launched in the presence of TSUS Co-founder & trustee, Navin Ranka, GKCI India Director Anand Mittal, officials at SPR, and Jean Cilliers, the Head Coach for GKCI Chennai and Daniel Seha, the Chief coach for GKCI India.

The Gary Kirsten Cricket India, the brainchild of Gary Kirsten founded and deployed a unique teaching methodology and renown'd coaches' development platform which is designed by the former India coach himself.

All the head coaches in GKCI come through Kirsten's system in South Africa. Jean Cilliers will be the head coach at GKCI Chennai and will be assisted by three Indian coaches.

GKCI Chennai has 10 Cricket Nets at the facility of which seven nets are Astroturf wickets and three Nets are Natural Turf wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor