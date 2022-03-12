Focused on repaying faith, says Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of IPL 2022 season

One of the highlights of the 2021 season for the Rajasthan Royals was the top-order exploits from promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who held the responsibility of providing blistering starts to the team at a strike rate of 148.21 across 10 matches.

The 20-year-old, whose growth and development has been on track in recent times, sweated it out on the practice pitches of the Royals' high-performance centre in Nagpur in the pre-camp that was recently held ahead of the upcoming season.

"I'm really looking forward to this season with great confidence and hope. We have managed to create a team that has everything in it to win the trophy. With a good balance of batters and bowlers, we've got a team which can produce performances on the field, but the most important thing for us right now is to start well and create momentum for ourselves," stated Jaiswal, post an intense nets session.

Speaking about what has changed for him in the past couple of years, having produced match-winning and effective knocks for his domestic side Mumbai and the Royals, the left hander said, "I think everything comes down to how I prepare myself off the field. Even when I'm not playing any matches, I'm still trying to utilize my time to work on how I can get better during games. I've spent a lot of time in the nets and in the gym to improve on various aspects whether it's fitness or batting technique. Hopefully this coming season my performances can reflect that on the field for the Royals."

"I try to pick up the good bits from everyone I'm playing with or under, and also try to instill discipline in my game and in my personal life as well. I've also learned a lot from all the great players and coaches of the teams that I play for, and I have to credit the Royals for this because I've always kept learning and growing at the franchise even during the off-season," he added.

Having not had the opportunity to feature in the playing XI for Mumbai in the recent Ranji Trophy matches, Jaiswal says he intends to take it in his stride and make a case for himself through performances in the IPL. "Of course, I was really disappointed (about not getting the chance to play) but I'm looking forward to using the IPL to showcase what I can provide. I know that if I do well, I will make my place in the (Mumbai) team."

Commenting on what his approach will be like in the upcoming season, the batter said, "I am just focused on my role in the team. I want to be 100% prepared for whatever challenges will come along the way, and perform for the team in each and every match. We all know we are here to win, but it can only happen when we are courageous on the field. I know there will be times when I will have to take brave decisions for the team, and those may not always come off, but I have to keep applying my instincts and try to dominate the proceedings."

Asked if there will be any pressure on him having been retained as one of the three players by the Royals, he said, "I am focused on repaying the faith that the Royals have shown in me, and the best way to do that is to perform and win matches."

Yashasvi's Royals will be playing their first match of IPL 2022 on March 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

